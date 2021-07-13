Cancel
Omak, WA

Students raise money for classmates

By The Chronicle
Omak Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAK – Students at East Omak Elementary have raised more than $2,000 for two classmates whose home was destroyed by fire a few weeks ago. Prior to school dismissing for summer, students conducted a penny drive and raised $2,213.56 for Rori and Millie Coates to replace their bedroom furniture and bedding, said school counselor Katie Abrahamson. Several teachers also pitched in, and one donated $1,300 worth of LuLaRoe dresses and leggings.

www.omakchronicle.com

