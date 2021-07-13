Cancel
Cabarrus County, NC

FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits Vaccine Clinic at Cabarrus County High School

 14 days ago

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited a vaccine clinic at Northwest Cabarrus High School today to see students and members of the community receive their vaccine. “We’re getting closer to beating this pandemic, visit by visit, call by call, person by person, shot by shot,” said Governor Cooper. “We must remain vigilant with the spread of the Delta variant and continue to make progress in vaccinating North Carolinians every day.”

