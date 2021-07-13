Will you be attending the Clinical Engineering Association of Illinois (CEAI) meeting this year?
Since 2006, the Clinical Engineering Association of Illinois (CEAI) has been on a mission to promote corporation education, and encourage the exchanges of ideas and technical information related to clinical engineering. After having to postpone the 2020 meeting due to the pandemic, the association is looking forward to bringing together the HTM community for its annual meeting next month.www.dotmed.com
