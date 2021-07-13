Will you be attending the Clinical Engineering Association of Illinois (CEAI) meeting this year?

Experts from around the globe to present research and studies in Austin TX and Online. The Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) and the Western Agricultural Economics Association (WAEA) invite you to attend our 2021 AAEA Annual Meeting in-person in Austin, TX on August 1-3 at the JW Marriott Austin as well as many sessions livestreamed online. There are over 700 expert speakers presenting in more than 150 concurrent sessions. AAEA expects over 200 agricultural and applied economists from around the world are expected to attend and over 800 to attend virtually. Media and press are invited to attend any concurrent session, or plenary session with a complimentary media registration.