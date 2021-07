On Wednesday as Microsoft announced Windows 365 – a cloud service to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when released) for businesses of all sizes, there’s chatter. Everyone wants to know what Microsoft 365 is, what it offers, and whether it is safe to use or not. If you too are part of that conversation, you are at the right place. In this post, we will discuss what Microsoft 365 is and how secure it is to use.