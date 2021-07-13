Innovative Health launches Emerging Technologies and Clinical Integration teams ahead of Heart Rhythm 2021 Scientific Sessions
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2021 – Leading up to this month's Heart Rhythm 2021 Scientific Sessions, Innovative Health, Inc. today announced several new initiatives to increase savings from single-use device reprocessing in the electrophysiology (EP) lab. The company has formed an Emerging Technologies team, charged with developing new reprocessing technologies that will enable cost-savings to be realized on more devices, modalities and clinical areas. Simultaneously, the company has launched a Clinical Integration team that will be working directly with EP labs to align clinical, technological, and administrative goals in order to simultaneously optimize savings and patient care quality.www.dotmed.com
