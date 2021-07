It can often be a daily occurrence that is often overlooked unintentionally regarding our kids. I’m remembering a summer when my daughter had been complaining of headaches and seemed extremely lethargic for her busy self. I started paying better attention to what she was doing and realized that these episodes were occurring after a long day of summer camp. After discussing what her days were consisting of, I realized that she was hardly touching her water bottle throughout her fun-filled day, and it dawned on me that she was probably coming home dehydrated.