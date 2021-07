Piroshka rose from the aftermath of the long-awaited Lush reunion, which came to a spectacular and somewhat uneasy ending in 2018. But despite tensions, Lush’s former guitarist and frontwoman Miki Berenyi had no regrets about Lush’s reformation and enjoyed her return to the live stage much more than she had anticipated. It was Justin Welch the former Elastica drummer who played one Lush reunion tour, and Modern English’s Mick Conroy, who replaced Phil King for the final Lush show, who persuaded Berenyi that they should continue to work together on a different musical project.