Bever Woods Neighborhood Considered for National Register

A SE-side neighborhood is being considered for the National Register of Historic Places. The Bever Woods neighborhood was surveyed in 2019 and was found eligible for the National Register. A neighborhood meeting is planned for Wednesday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m. at the Bever Park pavilion (located off Bever Avenue near the pool entrance) to share what this process means with area residents. All interested residents are welcome to attend. Residents are encouraged to bring any historic information they have on their properties, which could be of use for the nomination (abstracts, photos, etc.).