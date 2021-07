The original Space Jam is one of those movies that a generation of young people, for whatever reason, truly embraced. It's fondly looked back on by many, which is a big reason why the idea of making a Space Jam sequel was around for a long time-- and it was something fans wanted to see years before it ever happened. Now the new Looney Tunes basketball movie is here with LeBron James, and fans seem to embracing the new film well enough. Although one person who is apparently quite unimpressed with it is Joe Pytka, the director of the original Space Jam.