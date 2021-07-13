Cancel
Marcus Rashford "overwhelmed" as hundreds gather at mural for anti-racism demo

By Alex Richards
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eivJI_0aw3V0yd00

Marcus Rashford declared himself “overwhelmed”, “thankful” and “lost for words” after hundreds gathered at a mural of the England star for an anti-racism demonstration on Tuesday night.

The mural in Withington, where Rashford grew up, was vandalised after England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The work has since been covered in supportive hand-written messages of support and respect for the Manchester United striker, and repainted.

A 700-plus crowd took the knee at the Stand Up to Racism demo, where members of the community spoke and a message from the Greater Manchester mayor was read out.

Holding up placards and chanting “black lives matter” the crowd in Withington sent a powerful message in unison.

One speaker, echoing Rashford’s own words in the wake of the abuse, declared: “We will never apologise for being black."

Rashford, who missed his spot-kick during England's penalty shootout loss to the Azzurri, was targeted for racist abuse on social media following the defeat on Sunday night.

His England teammates, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, have also been targeted, while the vandalism of Rashford's mural is understood to have taken place within hours of the final whistle.

Rashford has been inundated with positive messages by people of all ages, following not just his role at the Euros, but also his notable contributions to society - notably forcing two Government U-turns on the subject of food poverty, and helping to raise £20million to fight the issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wfjf9_0aw3V0yd00
People gather ahead of a demonstration in support of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford ( Image: PA)

Addressing the crowd after they took the knee beside the mural on Tuesday evening, protester Lamin Touray said online racist abuse aimed at Rashford, and his teammates Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho who also missed penalties on Sunday, has “ignited an anti-racist movement” in Manchester.

The players were targeted with racist abuse on social media after the game, escalating a political row about racism in both football and society.

Mr Touray said: “Those players have shown us everything that is good about this country, black and white united against racism, taking a strong stance.

“We know the powers that be want this to go away, and the attack on Sancho and Rashford and Saka has ignited the anti-racist movement in this country and in this beautifully diverse city.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ixsi_0aw3V0yd00
Those in attendance at the anti-racism protest proceed to take the knee ( Image: Manchester Evening News)

Ritu Kumar, who lives in London but was home in Withington for the football this week, attended the vigil with her two-year-old son and took the knee alongside her mother and father.

“It was incredibly emotional and powerful,” the 34-year-old told the Press Association.

“Marcus Rashford made sure that kids across the country didn’t go hungry, and for him to get the kind of abuse he got was just unacceptable.

“There is no place for racism in this world, whether it be Rashford, Saka, Sancho, my neighbour or your friend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSqF2_0aw3V0yd00
England quartet Rashford, Sancho, Saka and Raheem Sterling have all suffered racist abuse during Euro 2020 ( Image: PA)

Protester Nahella Ashraf took aim at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel for staying silent when fans booed the England squad taking the knee at Wembley Stadium.

She told the crowd: “Three black footballers have been viciously racially attacked on social media, but let’s be very honest – are we surprised?

“When the football team began taking the knee in solidarity, and against racism, they were booed, and what did Boris Johnson say? Not much. What did Priti Patel say? It’s an absolute disgrace.”

Jaylen Waite, 10, said: “Marcus Rashford does not deserve these racist chants on social media, and white people need to respect the players who missed the penalties.”

Earlier in the day, West Mercia Police have arrested and released a 50-year-old man during an ongoing investigation concerning a racist tweet

Police said the suspect, from Powick, near Worcester, was detained on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.

The individual, who was not named, has since been released as the investigation continues.

Inspector Pete Nightingale, from Worcester police station, said: "We encourage people to make these reports and are pleased with the speed at which we have been able to deal with this incident.

"We continue to work with the local football community and have links with the local clubs to ensure that this behaviour is dealt with appropriately."

Greater Manchester Police have also said that they are investigating a report of racially aggravated damage to the mural and a social media post which was directed at Rashford, Sancho and Saka.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes condemned the racist abuse and "vile behaviour" which has directed towards the England players.

The commissioner of the artwork, Withington Walls co-founder Ed Wellard, said those responsible for the vandalism should be educated rather than punished.

