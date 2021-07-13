Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surprise, AZ

Enjoy Dive In Movie Night at Surprise Aquatic Center

Posted by 
Surprise, Arizona
Surprise, Arizona
 14 days ago

Surprise, AZ (July 13, 2021) The City of Surprise Parks & Recreation Department is excited to announce a second Dive In Movie as part of our summer special events series!

Join us for the family-friendly, “Raya & The Last Dragon,” presented by Dental Depot, at the Surprise Aquatic Center located at 15831 N. Bullard Ave. on Saturday, August 7.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and the movie begins at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for Surprise residents and $8 for non-residents. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Seating is limited, so feel free to bring your own chairs.

For tickets and event information, please visit the Surprise Special Events Catalog, or contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 623.222.2000 or the Surprise Aquatic Center at 623.222.2500.

Comments / 0

Surprise, Arizona

Surprise, Arizona

15
Followers
290
Post
293
Views
ABOUT

Arizona is a state in the Southwestern region of the United States. It is also usually considered part of the Mountain states. It is the 6th largest and the 14th most populous of the 50 states. Its capital and largest city is Phoenix. Arizona shares the Four Corners region with Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico; its other neighboring states are Nevada and California to the west and the Mexican states of Sonora and Baja California to the south and southwest. Arizona is home to a diverse population. About one-quarter of the state[10] is made up of Indian reservations that serve as the home of 27 federally recognized Native American tribes, including the Navajo Nation, the largest in the state and the United States, with more than 300,000 citizens.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Surprise, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Aquatic#Dental Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy