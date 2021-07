More than 200 of the world's leading climate scientists are kicking off an important virtual meeting today. They will spend the next two weeks summarizing how the Earth's climate has changed and what the future might look like. It's happening at the same time many parts of the world are being gripped by extreme weather linked to climate change, from flash floods in Europe and Asia to lethal heat waves in Africa and North America. NPR's Rebecca Hersher is here to talk more about it. Hey, Rebecca.