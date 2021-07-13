Start making your plans

Cancel
 The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) board announced Friday, July 9 that the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk will go on as scheduled this Labor Day, Sept. 6.  Board members welcomed the end of pandemic restrictions that will allow the event, citing its importance to the Straits area economy and the eagerly anticipated return of a beloved Michigan tradition. The board heard an update from staff today about ongoing preparations for the walk during its regular meeting at Mackinac Island City Hall.

Detroit, MImanisteenews.com

Campaign starts to update regional master transit plan

DETROIT (AP) — The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan is launching its Advance 2021 education campaign to develop a community vision for the future of public transportation in Detroit and Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties. The aim is to update the authority's Regional Master Transit Plan. The transit...
Making plans before summer is gone

Summer is half gone and I need to make a better effort to do a few trips my wife and I have planned. A combination of weather, doctor appointments, stuff that needs to be done around the house, and just everyday living always seems to get in the way. I’m planning to finally make things happen over the next two weeks. Stuff around the house can just wait!
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
Fox News

Michigan Gov. Whitmer stripped of emergency powers

Michigan legislators have stripped Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of the emergency powers she freely wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Senate approved the Unlock Michigan initiative on July 15. On Thursday, the Republican-controlled state House passed the measure with a 60-48 vote largely along party lines. "Yesterday was a great...
Nick Davies

Planning Your Wyoming Wilderness Vacation

For a great many years, the word America has been instantly associated in the thoughts of many people with spacious plains and great, wild mountains covered in trees – the big, open frontier this country was once all about. While those days are no longer, in some areas of the country that spirit still lives on today. Wyoming is one state where this is still true.
Plans for downtown Champaign hotel starting again

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Plans for a new hotel are starting again. COVID stalled the proposed Marriott Aloft Hotel. It’ll be at Neil and Hill Street. Doug Altenberger is the owner of the current vacant property. Officials with Champaign’s planning department say he is hoping to get a permit to...
Ken Horn, Mike Mueller to attend Linden’s plaque dedication

 Linden — Multiple politicians will be in attendance Saturday, July 17 at the Michigan Milestone Award Plaque dedication and ceremony at the Linden Gazebo to recognize the city’s 150th birthday.  On Monday, July 12, Linden City Manager Ellen Glass announced that State Sen. Ken Horn (32nd Dist.), State Rep. Mike...
Private donors for Linden Gazebo restoration revealed

 The names of the donors who made the Linden Gazebo restoration possible have been revealed.  Roger Sharp, owner of Sharp Funeral Homes, and Joe Kimble, a former Linden resident, donated the funds in honor of their parents, Kenneth and Opal Sharp and. Ralph and Marjorie Kimble. Linden City Manager Ellen...
New Soo Lock continuing to make steady progress

SAULT STE. MARIE — The New Lock at the Soo Locks is moving along on time as planned. The final phase of the New Lock at the Soo construction, Phase III, the New Lock Chamber, has been advertised in two-part phases. Carrie Fox, public affairs officer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said that the Phase III Pre-Proposal Conference was hosted last week and over 100 possible contractors attended.
Developers, builders sue Madison over bird protection ordinance

A conservative law firm is suing the city of Madison over an ordinance requiring some builders to install specialized glass designed to protect birds from flying into windows. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court on behalf of real estate, development and construction groups that contend the ordinance violates state law and is unenforceable.
