Start making your plans

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) board announced Friday, July 9 that the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk will go on as scheduled this Labor Day, Sept. 6. Board members welcomed the end of pandemic restrictions that will allow the event, citing its importance to the Straits area economy and the eagerly anticipated return of a beloved Michigan tradition. The board heard an update from staff today about ongoing preparations for the walk during its regular meeting at Mackinac Island City Hall.www.tctimes.com
