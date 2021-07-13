Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympic surfing exposes whitewashed Native Hawaiian roots

By SALLY HO Associated Press
Courier News
 11 days ago

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — For some Native Hawaiians, surfing’s Olympic debut is both a celebration of a cultural touchstone invented by their ancestors, and an extension of the racial indignities seared into the history of the game and their homeland. The Tokyo Summer Games, which open July 23, serve...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Ap#Some Native Hawaiians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
SportsAOL Corp

Another health issue is rearing its head at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO – In addition to an unforgettable experience, covering the Tokyo Olympics entitles members of the press to one (1) commemorative backpack. They’re black, emblazoned with the logo for the Olympics and Paralympics — the ones that still say “2020” — and the media can pick theirs up at a desk in the Main Press Center. Along with a book of venue maps, inside is a cover to put over hot metal seats to avoid scalding skin, along with medication for managing heat stroke.
Massachusetts StateBoston Magazine

Root for These Massachusetts Athletes in the Tokyo Summer Olympics

Team USA boasts 20 Boston-area athletes—including the men’s rugby team captain, eight rowers, and a duo of soccer sisters. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Last March, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

What to expect as surfing makes Olympics debut

Unlike most sports at the Tokyo Olympics, the venue for surfing will be decided by when and where Team USA hopefuls such as Carissa Moore and Kolohe Andino paddle out off Japan's Shidashita Beach. Organizers of the first-time event have scheduled an eight-day waiting period -- July 25 to Aug....
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Ahead of Olympics, London not forgetting his roots

WACO, Texas – Track has taken Wil London, III all over the world – and as he prepares to embark on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, it is doubtful he’ll find anywhere he’ll treasure more than his hometown of Waco. “Waco from the start, and I’ll be Waco through the finish,”...
Swimming & SurfingKPVI Newschannel 6

USA and Japan Olympic Surf Teams to Train on PerfectSwell®

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces that Olympic training for the Japan and USA surfing teams will take place on PerfectSwell® Shizunami (静波サーフスタジアムPerfectSwell®) located in Makinohara, Japan. The athletes will be training on never before seen waves and PerfectSwell® innovations. Fast Facts.
Swimming & SurfingNBC Bay Area

Surfing at the Tokyo Olympics: Schedules, Athletes, What to Know

Surf's up! Surfing is making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics this year and athletes from around the world will ride the waves at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach. Here at home in California, surfing is one of the most popular and more practiced sports. In the Bay Area, surfers can catch waves at several beaches from Pacifica and Bolinas, to Ocean Beach and of course, Santa Cruz and Mavericks in Half Moon Bay.
Shoreview, MNPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

Shoreview native climbs to Olympic competition

Minnesota's climbing community has reason to celebrate as the Olympic Games get underway in Tokyo later this week.The sport's first year as an Olympic event will feature Kyra Condie, a Shoreview native who got her start at a local Vertical Endeavors gym.The backstory: Condie, 25, started climbing at 11, after attending a birthday party at VE's St. Paul location.She overcame spinal surgery in her quest to become a world-class rock climber.What they're saying: "To have one of four athletes in the U.S. and one of two women (on the inaugural climbing team) be from Minnesota, it's a special badge of honor," Tracy Paino, vice president of Vertical Endeavors, told Axios."You don't usually associate Minnesota as a climbing destination, but lo and behold, we have someone who is homegrown."🧗‍♀️ Get a preview of Condie's skill — and speed — on her Instagram page.
SportsCourier News

Just in time for Tokyo games, Olympic items up for auction

BOSTON (AP) — When the first modern Olympics were held in Athens in 1896, winners did not get gold medals as they will later this month when the Tokyo games get underway. Instead, they got silver, while runners-up got bronze. There were no medals for third place. One of those...
PoliticsCourier News

Navy blazers, stripes and flag scarves for Team USA in Tokyo

NEW YORK (AP) — The Team USA flag bearers in steamy Tokyo will likely be the coolest members of their packs. Ralph Lauren has built a personal air conditioning system into a roomy white jacket to be worn by the yet-unannounced athletes who will have that honor during opening ceremonies for the Olympics and Paralympics, the company said Wednesday.
Hawaii StatePublic Radio International PRI

As surfing debuts at the Olympics, some in Hawaii work to emphasize its roots

Surfing is making its debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games. In Hawaii, the event's birthplace, that’s cause for both celebration and some concern — concern that the Olympics’ big stage may cause people to lose sight of surfing’s roots and its enormous cultural importance to Native Hawaiians. Host Carol Hills speaks with Kalani Ka‘anā‘anā, of the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Comments / 0

Community Policy