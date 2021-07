One of the best things about the Big Sky Country State Fair is the food. When fair organizers said that the fair was back better than ever, they weren't kidding. The midway at the Big Sky Country State Fair this year has something for everything. Literally, everything from corn dogs to cupcakes. The fair also features local food vendors such as Miller Farm where you can chow down on a pork plate, a pulled pork sandwich, a bratwurst, a rib dinner, or a pork chop dinner. All of which are locally sourced in Livingston, Montana.