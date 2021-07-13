Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is Major League Baseball’s All-Star Globalization Good For The Game?

By zenger.news
westsidestorynewspaper.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball’s All-Star Game has traditionally been where the top players of America’s national pastime became superstars. When baseball was at its peak, the midsummer classic was must-see TV as fans congregated around televisions on the second Tuesday in July to watch the legends of the game create a fan base that would embrace the game for generations.

www.westsidestorynewspaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Baseball Players#Major League Baseball#Japanese#The Home Run Derby#Nationals#New York Mets#Asian#The Boston Red Sox#The Boston Globe#The Montreal Expos#San Diego Padres#The St Louis Cardinals#Chicago White Sox#African Americans#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdenvergazette.com

Gambling: Betting on Shohei Ohtani as pitching against the Colorado Rockies

Baseball gets the pro stage to itself Monday, as the NBA Finals concluded last week, leaving MLB as the only remaining major sports league in action. Even with that being the case, Monday presents us with only nine total MLB games, two of which are a part of the doubleheader between the Mets and Braves.
BaseballPosted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies Reportedly Interested In Trade For 8-Time All-Star

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Phillies are just four games back of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. The Phillies, as a result, are expected to be buyers ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Phillies are...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Albert Pujols Sets MLB Record For Dominican-Born Players

When Albert Pujols started at first in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win over the Colorado Rockies, it marked the 2,934th game of his his illustrious career. And with that appearance, Pujols set the MLB record for most games played by a player born in the Dominican Republic. Pujols passed future...
MLBmartechseries.com

Mastercard and Major League Baseball Celebrate All-Star Game with Extended Partnership and Launch of Home Team Advantage Contest for Small Businesses

Small Business winners in Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles will be awarded with $10,000, Digital Doors toolkit , and in-stadium assets to grow their businesses as well as a trip to the World Series. Mastercard and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced a multi-year extension of their partnership and Mastercard’s ongoing...
MLBIndiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Hawk Harrelson is in the Hall of Fame. That means a lot to me.

Ken Harrelson is polarizing. As the voice of the Chicago White Sox for 33 years, the man they called Hawk became famous for his slogans and his penchant for cheering for the Sox more than any fan. In December 2019, Hawk Harrelson was awarded the Ford C. Frick Award, allowing...
MLBDaily Times

Babe Ruth shined brightest at baseball's first all-star game

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, evolved from an unlikely union between the National and American leagues. Chicago Tribune sports editor Arch Ward came up with his brainstorm in 1933 when the Windy City hosted the Century of Progress Exhibition, later known as the Chicago World’s Fair. Chicago officials asked local sportswriters to submit ideas for a sporting event that would draw out-of-towners to the fair. Ward was convinced that a game between the National and American leagues’ best players, with teams selected by the fans, would be a huge success. To promote the contest, Ward called it “the Game of the Century.”
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB Power Rankings 2021: Giants No. 1 Before Trade Deadline

MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings entering trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trade deadline week is upon us in Major League Baseball. The Rays and Padres got head starts last week by adding Nelson Cruz and Adam Frazier from the Twins and Pirates, respectively — taking two of the top bats off the market in the process.
MLBPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

MLB rumors: Yankees pitcher rejects minor-league assignment

BOSTON — The Yankees lost a bit of pitching depth Saturday. Right-hander Asher Wojciechowski rejected the Yankees’ assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team said. Wojciechowski made one big-league start for New York this season before he was immediately designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for a...
MLBPosted by
NBC News

All-women broadcast team to make Major League Baseball history

Melanie Newman, Sarah Langs, Alanna Rizzo, Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner spoke to Lester Holt ahead of their history-making broadcast of the Baltimore Orioles-Tampa Bay Rays game. It will be the first time in Major League Baseball history where the broadcasters for a game are all women.July 19, 2021.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Pete Rose: All Time Great, But Not That Great.

Before you want to rip my head off because of the supposed blasphemy that the title of this article implies, I want to reassure you that Pete Rose was an amazing and great baseball player (Pete Rose, the human being, well, that’s something else). Fans of all ages are aware...

Comments / 0

Community Policy