County Executive Dr. Sam Page Tours St. Louis Area Diaper Bank

The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank recently welcomed St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page to its 6141 Etzel Ave. headquarters. St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Executive Director Muriel Smith gave Dr. Page a tour of the Diaper Bank where he learned about the nonprofit’s history, as well as how it assists the community with both emergency and long-term diaper distribution. Dr. Page shared how St. Louis County can assist the organization with diaper allocation partnerships and financial assistance through the County’s grant programs.