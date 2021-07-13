Cotton Demands Answers Regarding Raytheon Diversity Training
Contact: James Arnold or Mary Collins Atkinson (202) 224-2353. Cotton Demands Answers Regarding Raytheon Diversity Training. Washington, D.C. — Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) wrote a letter to Gregory Hayes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Raytheon Company, demanding information about the company’s use of training materials that rely heavily on racial stereotypes and appear to violate federal non-discrimination law. Cotton requested a response from Raytheon by July 23rd.www.cotton.senate.gov
Comments / 0