Peschl, Rinehart earn 1st team all-state honors in baseball

CHARLESTON — A pair of Marion County arms made the WVSWA Class AA first team, announced by the association earlier this month. North Marion senior Jace Rinehart had a postseason to remember, going 4-0 on the mound as the Huskies advanced to the state championship. He gave up just four runs, two in a 7–2 victory over Independence in the state tournament semifinals. He hit .506 on the season with 41 RBI and 18 doubles. He will play college baseball at South Carolina Upstate.