UBTech announced this week in a press release a new scholarship opportunity thanks to the partnership of a construction and design company. SIRQ Construction and Method Studio supports UBTech and the many opportunities it offers students. As a result, the SIRQ and Method Studio scholarship opportunities start out at $1,000 and go up yearly. The press release shares that SIRQ has been ranked among Utah’s Top 10 construction companies and Method Studios, an architectural firm, has been named a Best of State. The two companies work closely together, complementing each other in fulfilling client services. In addition to providing funding for scholarships, the partnership agreement includes participation by SIRQ and Method Studio twice annually in student engagement activities. “Our gratitude runs deep to SIRQ and Method Studio for their willingness to not only reach out to our students to help them further their career goals, but for their financial contributions that make it possible for students to take the first step towards obtaining an education,” said UBTech President Aaron K. Weight.