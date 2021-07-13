Cancel
Agriculture

Smith Fertilizer & Grain joins Landus optimization model

By Special to the Times Herald
carrollspaper.com
 12 days ago

AMES: Landus, a farmer-owned cooperative, and Smith Fertilizer & Grain, a privately-owned agronomy, grain, construction and feed retail business, announced this month a collaboration agreement under the new Landus optimization model. Smith Fertilizer & Grain is the fifth company to join Optimization by Landus since the cooperative first announced its new-age alternative to traditional mergers and acquisitions in April.

