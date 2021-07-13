APD’s Community Engagement Unit receives National Recognition

The Albuquerque Police Department’s School Resource Unit was selected to receive the “National Model Agency Award” by the National Association of School Resource Officers. Additionally, Officer Miguel Rael was chosen to receive the “School Resource Officer of the Year Award”.

During the application process, APD highlighted the many successful SRO programs such as IMPRINT, Camp Fearless, the Junior Police Academy and Lobo Football Youth Day just to name a few. The School Resource Unit also received letters of recommendation from Albuquerque citizens and local high schools.

“Being selected for two prestigious awards among agencies from across the country, shows the dedication our officers have to the youth in our community and the meaningful impact they are making,” said Chief Harold Medina.

APD’s School Resource Unit has been working with Albuquerque’s youth since the early 1970s. Each school resource officer is assigned a high school to include the over-watch of feeder elementary and middle schools in that zone. The unit is comprised of a lieutenant, sergeant and seven SROs, with a combined experience of 242 years.

The awards were presented at the 2021 NASRO conference in Orlando Florida.