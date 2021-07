All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Riot Comedy Show will highlight headliner Rich Williams and friends for a hilarious Friday night lineup. As one of the most sought after comedians in the South, Rich has opened for Snoop Dogg, Hannibal Burress, and Rob Schneider. He was selected to appear on both Houston's Whatever Fest, as well as the Come and Take It Festival, which starred Norm McDonald, Maria Bamford, and Todd Barry.