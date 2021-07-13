WYPR Wins Two Public Media Journalists Association Awards

Nebraska Public Media Earns Public Media Journalists Association Awards Nebraska Public Media earned four first place Public Media Journalists Association awards during the organization's recent virtual conference. The awards are for radio and digital media work in the news staff division of four to seven people. For continuing coverage and multi-media presentation, the news team's COVID-19 pandemic coverage took first place in both categories. The short documentary "Remote Learning in Remote Nebraska" and the sports feature "High School Football Takes the Field; An Attempt at Normal During Pandemic" also earned first place honors. PMJA is an association representing those responsible for the day-to-day direction, reporting and editing in local public media newsrooms. This year, 203 awards were presented to 88 organizations. They recognize the best work in public media journalism from across the country. Stations compete against others with similar-sized newsrooms. Overall, judges reviewed nearly 1,300 entries.