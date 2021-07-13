Cancel
WYPR Wins Two Public Media Journalists Association Awards

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
wypr.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, WYPR took home several Chesapeake Association Press Broadcasters Association awards. We also want to celebrate WYPR reporter Rachel Baye's first place Public Media Journalists Association (PJMA) award for her spot news piece, Nerves and Excitement As Voters Wait At Camden Yards. Baye also received a second place award for the news feature, Maryland Foster Children Stay In Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else To Go.

