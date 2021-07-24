Links mentioned on ABC10
- Elk Grove Police: Dispatch line (916) 714-5115 | website
- Voice of the Youth
- Official Certified List of Candidates in California's Recall Election
- Meet the California man who found the Christmas tree for the U.S. Capitol
- Mandatory evacuation for Camper Lane, La Place Lane, and Clark Ranch Road in Dobbins.
- GoFundMe for victim in Old Sacramento shooting
- CalVax Grant
- Housing is Key
- Second Golden State Stimulus
- California Earned Income Tax Credit eligibility calculator
- Earthquake Preparedness
- MyShake app download
- Newsom Recall: Doug Ose interview
- Catalytic converter thefts: Etchings and targeted cars
- Newsom Recall: Kevin Kiley interview
- Adoptable animals at Bradshaw Animal Shelter
- Sacramento's Water Conservation
- Placer County Domestic Violence Panel
- Jobs with the Sacramento River Cats
- How to report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood
- Details for EDD's work search requirement and resources
- EDD list of training benefits
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento homeowners pre-application
- California’s eviction moratorium extension: What’s in it for tenants and landlords?
- Sacramento City Unified starts free summer meals
- Communities allowing state-approved fireworks - This link shared by Cal Fire's Readyforwildfire.org website is the latest available update. It was last updated in 2020 and could have discrepancies.
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation changes
- Domestic Violence support: Stand Up Placer | National Domestic Violence Hotline
- House of Oliver's Stand Against Domestic Violence
- You Betta Work job fair
- How to report illegal fireworks in Sacramento County
- Vote in Kubota’s Hometown Proud Grant Program
- Sustainable Communities
- Stockton Boulevard Plan
- Sacramento Promise Zone
- Covered California Health Care Calculator
- Heritage Trail scavenger hunt through Placer County
- EDD July 11th certification changes and resources
- Hooked on Fishing, Not Violence
- Sac Vaccine Virtual Town Hall meeting
- Flex Alert conservation tips, notifications
- The Kristin Smart Scholarship Fund
- PG&E utility assistance
- SMUD utility assistance
- California utility assistance
- How to opt-out of Amazon's sidewalk feature
- Turlock resident taking over TikTok and YouTube
- Central City Businesses are Hiring - Downtown Sac
- CPR classes through American Red Cross
- New app tracks smoke in California
- Employment Development Department June 5th announcement
- How California unemployment benefits are calculated
- California unemployment benefits calculator
- Fisher Price recall
- Proposed workplace changes during COVID pandemic from CalOSHA
- Submit a name for Forever Essential
- San Joaquin County Emergency Housing Vouchers
- Stockton Emergency Rental Assistance Program
- Stanislaus County Emergency Rental Assistance Program
- 211 San Joaquin County
- List of splash pads open in Sacramento
- UC Davis Explorer scan study
- Placer County Veterans Monument, Lincoln Veterans Memorial Coalition
- DART Swim lessons and partial swim scholarships for children ages 0 to 17
- Sacramento Fire Department free life jacket rentals
- Gun violence restraining orders
- Airline mask and health information
- Find out if the city of Sacramento owes you money
- Sacramento, Yolo, Placer Alert Sign Up
- How to apply for a Real ID
- The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program
- Sammie Wishes it Forward Again
- TOFA Dance: Story | Scholarship Fund
- Sacramento Emergency Rental Assistance
- Vaccine sign-up: Equivax
- UC Davis Novavax vaccine trial
- Are you ready for wildfire season? Cal Fire tips.
- Mental Health Impacts and Support for Students
- The 1,000 Internships Initiative
- Orrin Heatlie extended interview
- Restaurant Revitalization Fund , Sacramento County webinar with help on applying
- Tool for COVID-19 sick leave
- National Domestic Violence Hotline Website | Phone: 1-800-799-7233
- Sacramento Community Homeownership Initiative
- Sacramento Realtist Association
- La Familia vaccination clinic registration
- Cal Expo Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic April 12
- Ready Placer, Placer County Emergency Services
- ID.ME user guide for identity verification with EDD claims
- ID.ME customer support page for identity verification with EDD claims
- California Rural Legal Assistance
- Sacramento Self-Help Housing
- CA Paid Family Leave Military Assist
- Suicide prevention support: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline | County mental health crisis line phone numbers
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline : 1-800-273-8255
- Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker
- Eviction help--Legal Services of Northern California
- Eviction help--211.org
- Eviction help--lawhelpca.org
- Sac Region Emergency Notification, sign up here
- Roseville Business Outdoor dining tools
- MyShake earthquake alerts
- National Road Safety Foundation and SADD
- Earthquake Preparedness
- Tips for saving money on your electric bill during a heatwave
- Stand Up Placer 24/7 Crisis Line
