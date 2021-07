Growing up, one of my favorite Christmas gifts I ever received was a bathroom renovation. I’ve always been a huge bathtub kind of girl, as well as a huge girly girl. When I was in elementary school, my parents let me go to the stores with them to redesign the space. While it may sound like a large gift, in all fairness, my bathroom was floor to ceiling mauve and outdated. My room was the former master bedroom before our parents added on, so it had so much space to work with but needed a full refresh! It totally worked for a little girl (I mean who else had a pink shower, tub, sink, vanity, tile, toilet, the works) but in terms of renovation, making it “my decision” was the most fun!