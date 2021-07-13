National Night Out in Solebury on Tuesday, Aug. 3

Come on out and get to know your Solebury Township police officers during National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Laurel Park. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. The event also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.