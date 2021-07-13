Cancel
Bayfield County, WI

Fatal motorcycle accident still under investigation

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fatal motorcycle crash that took the life of an Ashland man remains under investigation as Bayfield County investigators await the results of digital evidence analysis. Bayfield County Chief Deputy Andy Runice said experts have downloaded files including video from an onboard camera operated by the driver of a black sports utility vehicle that witnesses said was involved in the accident. In addition, data taken from the camera of a drone belonging to the Bayfield County Land Records Department, which overflew the site following the accident, also was sent to experts for examination.

