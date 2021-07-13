Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study shows benefits of early anticlotting therapy in moderate COVID-19

Science Daily
 14 days ago

COVID-19 is marked by heightened inflammation and abnormal clotting in the blood vessels, particularly in the lungs, and is believed to contribute to progression to severe disease and death. New trial results show that administering a full dose of a standard blood thinner early to moderately ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19 could halt the thrombo-inflammation process and reduce the risk of severe disease and death.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Research#Clotting#Unity Health Toronto#Icu#The University Of Toronto#Ahrc#Attacc#Activ 4a#Remap Cap#Healthcare Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Effective In Protecting Against Hospitalization, But Not In Preventing Infection, Israel Study Shows

Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine is effective against hospitalization and more severe disease in cases caused by the contagious delta variant in Israel, according to the health ministry's. But, the shot was just 39% effective in preventing infections, according to the country's health ministry,...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Innovation’s drug shows antiviral activity against Covid-19 in study

Innovation Pharmaceuticals has reported that its drug candidate, Brilacidin, showed broad-spectrum antiviral activity against Covid-19 in an in vitro study. A non-peptidic defensin-mimetic drug, Brilacidin is presently being analysed in a clinical trial for the treatment of Covid-19 under fast track status from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PharmaceuticalsWebMD

Chance That COVID-19 Vaccines Are Gene Therapy? 'Zero'

July 19, 2021 -- There are lots of unfounded fears about the COVID-19 vaccines floating around, and one of the most pervasive is the idea that these new shots aren't really vaccines, but that they will somehow change your genes or insert themselves into the DNA of your cells. You...
Urbana, ILthecentersquare.com

Research shows deaths spiked early in pandemic, but COVID-19 wasn't only cause

(The Center Square) – New research shows deaths in the U.S. spiked in the first months of the pandemic, but not all due to COVID-19. Researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign looked at data from March through November of 2020 and compared the numbers to the previous five years. They discovered about 176,000 “excess deaths” that were not related to COVID-19.
Medical ScienceMedscape News

Large Remdesivir Study Finds No COVID-19 Survival Benefit

Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A lack of consensus in the evidence regarding the antiviral remdesivir (Veklury) to treat people with COVID-19 continues, leaving clinicians without clear direction on one of the few treatments for the illness approved under US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Reduction in the number of early melanomas diagnosed during the COVID-19 pandemic: a single-center cohort study

J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2021 Jul 14. doi: 10.1111/jdv.17522. Online ahead of print. Early detection of melanoma is an important intervention to reduce morbidity and mortality.1, 2 The COVID-19 pandemic has affected timely access to healthcare, potentially affecting patient outcomes. Marson et al. showed that the incidence of melanoma decreased during the pandemic using United States data.3 Lallas et al. demonstrated an overall 30.1% decrease in cancers diagnosed during the pandemic in Greece.4 We sought to evaluate whether melanomas diagnosed during the pandemic at our medical center differed in stage compared to the pre-pandemic time period.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Early Anticoagulant Treatment Found to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients

Heparin, a blood thinner given regularly at a low dose to hospitalized patients, helps to stop clots from forming and reduces inflammation. New trial results found that administering a full dose of a standard blood thinner early to moderately ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19 could stop the thrombo-inflammation process and reduce the risk of severe disease and death, according to a press release.
Medical Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Neutralizing Monoclonal Antibody Combo Treats Mild, Moderate COVID-19

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For ambulatory patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progression to severe disease, bamlanivimab plus etesevimab infusion leads to a lower incidence of COVID-19-related hospitalization and death, according to a study published online July 14 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
San Diego, CAimperialbeachnewsca.com

Vaccinated Against COVID 19? Participate In A Research Study

San Diego Blood Bank is partnering with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, on a new research study involving plasma from donors who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The intent of the study is to test antibodies raised by COVID-19 vaccines found in the plasma of participants against new variants of the COVID-19 virus as they emerge. We need participants.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

CDC pulls EUA on early COVID-19 tests

The CDC asked clinical labs to consider the use of dual tests that can detect both the coronavirus and influenza virus in a July 21 notice. The agency recommended labs stock up on these types of testing kits as it looks to withdraw its emergency use authorization request to the FDA after Dec. 31 for one of the earliest real-time diagnostic tests for COVID-19. The CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus Real-time [Polymerase Chain Reaction] Diagnostic Panel was introduced in February 2020 and detects only SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes a COVID-19 infection.
ScienceScience Daily

Metal-based molecules show promise against the build-up of Alzheimer's peptides

In lab tests, Imperial researchers have created a metal-based molecule that inhibits the build-up of a peptide associated with Alzheimer's disease. A peptide is a fragment of a protein, and one of the key hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease is the build-up of a specific peptide known as amyloid-β. The team demonstrated that with the aid of ultrasound, their molecule can cross the blood-brain barrier in mice, targeting the part of the brain where the damaging peptide most often accumulates.
ScienceScience Daily

Signaling molecule may help prevent Alzheimer's disease

New research in humans and mice identifies a particular signaling molecule that can help modify inflammation and the immune system to protect against Alzheimer's disease. The work, which was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), is published in Nature. Cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease develops when neurons...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Benefits of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) is a type of psychotherapeutic treatment based on the belief that our thoughts and ideas are the sole cause of our behaviors and feelings. It seeks to change the negative thoughts that can cause or worsen anxiety, depression, panic attacks, addiction, and emotional difficulties. CBT addresses unhealthy thoughts, self-destructive behavior, and mindsets that affect an individual’s mental health. CBT is very effective compared to other forms of therapy in treating mental health conditions. Here are several of its benefits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy