Study shows benefits of early anticlotting therapy in moderate COVID-19

The CDC asked clinical labs to consider the use of dual tests that can detect both the coronavirus and influenza virus in a July 21 notice. The agency recommended labs stock up on these types of testing kits as it looks to withdraw its emergency use authorization request to the FDA after Dec. 31 for one of the earliest real-time diagnostic tests for COVID-19. The CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus Real-time [Polymerase Chain Reaction] Diagnostic Panel was introduced in February 2020 and detects only SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes a COVID-19 infection.