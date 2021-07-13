Letter: Shouldn't vaccination be based on medical evidence?

Re: the July 21 article "Banner Health: Employees need vaccine." I commend Banner Healthcare for requiring employees to be vaccinated for Covid come November. I am provider at Banner working in Urgent Care. Everyday we have to remind patients to wear masks in our health facilities. Each day there are more positive Covid cases confirmed from patients we have tested in our clinics. The group who is going to suffer most from yet another a Covid resurgence are children under 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine. If a person over 18 does not want a Covid vaccine, then that person takes the risk with their own health. However, it is not fair to the children who are not able to protect themselves. I shudder to think of elementary schools having to go back to online learning because of unvaccinated adults spreading the new Covid variant. However, I especially feel sorry for families with immunocompromised children who are at higher risk for severe Covid complications. Banner's mandate for Covid vaccination for their employee shows dedication to leading by example.