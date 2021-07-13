Letter: Shouldn't vaccination be based on medical evidence?
The letter from Tim Juett on July 11 (The News-Review) addresses the issue of COVID-19 vaccinations. My recommendation differs from Mr. Juett’s. The bulk of his letter documents the views of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, which is a small group of physicians organized to preserve “the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship and the practice of private medicine” through the elimination of governmental interference. In other words, AAPS is considered by most to be a political organization, not a scientific one. This would include their stance against vaccinations in general in the belief that they are an improper governmental interference in the physician-patient relationship.www.nrtoday.com
