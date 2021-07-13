6 Entry Level Medical Jobs Without Lots of Schooling
Not every entry level medical job requires a bachelor’s degree or higher. In fact, besides other than doctors and nurses, many jobs in health care don’t. A high school diploma and certification is good enough for some jobs, such as medical assistant. The same for a surgical technician, a crucial member of the operating team. And while the training is important, it’s not as time-consuming or expensive as for some other positions, say psychiatrist or anesthesiologist.www.yakimaherald.com
Comments / 0