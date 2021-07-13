Cancel
Beatrice, NE

Westlake Ace Hardware, Salvation Army continue fan drive

By Monica Brich
Beatrice Daily Sun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a few more months of summer weather predicted in the Sunland, and a couple of entities have partnered to help ensure that local citizens can beat the heat. On Tuesday, The Salvation Army of Beatrice went to the Westlake Ace Hardware at 2317 N. Sixth St. to collect 61 new box fans. The fans were purchased with $925 generously donated by the store’s customers, and will be given out to families in need.

beatricedailysun.com

