Letter: It's hard to understand why medical professionals avoid the vaccine

NRToday.com
 11 days ago

Recently, I encountered a nurse who wore her mask below her nose, even when she took my temperature. When I told her that the mask is not effective that way, she quickly pulled it up, claiming “it’s covering my nose,” audaciously lying. When I asked her whether she was vaccinated, she said that she was not, that she was allergic to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, only ten cases of anaphylaxis out of 4,041,396 first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have occurred. How does she know that she is among the 0.00025% who are allergic to it?

