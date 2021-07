Gameplay began for all teams on Day 2 of the PBR Future Games. Our Louisiana squad took on Team Missouri at 5 PM EST on Field 11. With a packed house full of college coaches, we came our victorious by a score of 8-2. Pitchers, for the most part, pounded the zone and worked ahead of hitters all evening. Our offense came out aggressive and stayed on the barrel the entire game against several really good arms for Team Missouri. Below, is a recap of the game and some of the standout performers. Be sure to follow us on social media for updates, as we take on Team Arkansas today at 2:45 PM EST on Field 11.