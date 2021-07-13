President Emmanuel Macron’s volte-face on mandatory vaccination puts French human rights on par with Saudi Arabia

French President Emmanuel Macron faced pressure to apologise for the devastating impact of decades of nuclear testing as he kicked off his first official trip to French Polynesia. During his four-day visit, Macron plans to address the legacy of nuclear testing from 1966 to 1996 as France developed atomic weapons, as well as discuss the South Pacific territory's strategic role and the existential risk of rising seas posed by global warming. Residents in the sprawling archipelago of more than 100 islands located midway between Mexico and Australia are hoping Macron apologises and confirms compensation for radiation victims. The tests remain a source of deep resentment, seen as evidence of racist colonial attitudes that disregarded the lives of islanders.