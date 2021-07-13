Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

President Emmanuel Macron’s volte-face on mandatory vaccination puts French human rights on par with Saudi Arabia

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS – “I have said it, I will say it again: the vaccine will not be compulsory,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Dec. 27, 2020. In an interview on April 24, 2021, he reiterated: "The health pass will never be a right of access that differentiates the French. It should not be compulsory to access places of everyday life such as restaurants, theaters and cinemas, or to visit friends."

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Marsden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#French People#Volte#Pcr#Healthcare#Covid#Yellow Vest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Protestswcn247.com

France: Macron calls for unity after anti-vaccine protests

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity and vaccination to fight the resurgent virus. He has lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccination sentiment and protests. About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers. Many marchers shouted “liberty!” and said the government shouldn’t tell them what to do. Macron visited a hospital in French Polynesia on Saturday night Tahiti time. He asked “what is your freedom worth if you say to me ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated,’ but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother or myself?”
Public HealthPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Macron appeals for French unity in virus fight

PAPEETE, French Polynesia — French President Emmanuel Macron has appealed for national unity and vaccination to fight the resurgent virus, and lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccination sentiment and protests. About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health...
EuropePosted by
AFP

Macron pressured to apologise for nuclear tests in French Polynesia

French President Emmanuel Macron faced pressure to apologise for the devastating impact of decades of nuclear testing as he kicked off his first official trip to French Polynesia. During his four-day visit, Macron plans to address the legacy of nuclear testing from 1966 to 1996 as France developed atomic weapons, as well as discuss the South Pacific territory's strategic role and the existential risk of rising seas posed by global warming. Residents in the sprawling archipelago of more than 100 islands located midway between Mexico and Australia are hoping Macron apologises and confirms compensation for radiation victims. The tests remain a source of deep resentment, seen as evidence of racist colonial attitudes that disregarded the lives of islanders.
Protestsraventribune.com

“Freedom, liberty” and “Down with dictatorship”: EU-wide protests against vaccine passports

Mass protests erupted on Saturday against the corona actions of governments in several European countries. Most of the protests took place in France – riots were inevitable. In France, tens of thousands of opponents are being re-tightened on Saturday Corona rules Went to the streets. According to the Interior Ministry, about 161,000 people across the country, among others, protested against a health passport that provides information about a vaccine or a negative test. Mandatory vaccination For health workers. According to the Interior Ministry, 11,000 people took to the streets in the capital, Paris.
Public HealthTimes Daily

In French Polynesia, Macron tackles virus, China's ambitions

PAPEETE, French Polynesia (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron is visiting French Polynesia to showcase France’s commitment to the region amid concerns about the impact of climate change on the Pacific island territory, the legacy of French nuclear testing on its atolls — and most of all, growing Chinese dominance in the region.
Technologylakeshorepublicradio.org

French Media Report President Macron's Cellphone Was A Spyware Target

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: (Non-English language spoken). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Was Emmanuel Macron spied on by the Moroccan Secret Service through his cellphone? - asks this report on French television. What is known is that Macron's number appeared on a targeted list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers that may have been sold to clients of Israeli technology company the NSO Group, maker of spyware Pegasus. The leaked list was obtained by Amnesty International and Paris-based journalism organization Forbidden Stories. Laurent Richard is its founder.
WorldMetro International

France’s Macron changes phone in light of Pegasus case

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his mobile phone and phone number in light of the Pegasus spyware case, a presidency official said on Thursday, in one of the first concrete actions announced in relation to the scandal. “He’s got several phone numbers. This does not mean he...
Politicsthreatpost.com

French Launch NSO Probe After Macron Believed Spyware Target

Fourteen world leaders were among those found on list of NSO believed targets for its Pegasus spyware. French lawmakers have launched an investigation into Israeli offensive cybersecurity company NSO Group after they learned French President Emmanuel Macron topped a list of 14 heads of states potentially targeted by the company’s spyware.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

France's Macron to hold cabinet meeting on Pegasus spyware case

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a special cabinet meeting on Thursday morning to discuss investigations into the Pegasus spyware case, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said. Attal said progress was being made in the investigations after Amnesty International and a group of international media organisations said spyware made...
Public HealthRocky Mount Telegram

French government's health passes Orwellian

As of Wednesday, everyone in France is required to show proof of a medical act in in order to access everyday venues with capacities above 50 people. That medical act can be either a government-approved COVID-19 vaccination or a test (PCR or antigen) taken within 48 hours. Why would anyone...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is among 14 heads of states identified as Pegasus spyware targets - along with WHO chief and presidents of South Africa and Pakistan

Emmanuel Macron's phone number was among potential targets of a huge international spying operation, it was revealed last night. The French president is among 50,000 politicians, journalists and human rights activists around the world said to have been identified as 'people of interest' by clients of Israeli firm NSO, developer of a surveillance system called Pegasus.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Emmanuel Macron compared to Hitler in poster amid opposition to vaccine policy

Prosecutors in France have opened an investigation after a hoarding featuring a photomontage of Emmanuel Macron as Hitler appeared on a street, according to reports. The poster, which was apparently displayed in response to the French government’s vaccine policy, showed the president’s face superimposed with the Nazi dictator’s moustache, hair and military uniform. France Bleu, part of the national public broadcasting group Radio France, reported that two of the posters appeared in recent days: one in the Mediterranean coastal city of Toulon and another in nearby La Seyne-sur-Mer.The posters include the words: “Obey, get vaccinated.” One of the signs had...
WorldComputer Weekly

France’s Macron among alleged Pegasus targets

Data linked to mobile devices used by world leaders including French president Emmanuel Macron appears on a list of 50,000 alleged targets of illicit government surveillance, according to new reporting in an unfolding spyware scandal uncovered by media non-profit Forbidden Stories and human rights charity Amnesty International. The UK’s Guardian...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

French anti-vaccine protests compare themselves to Jews in Nazi Germany, sparking criticism

French anti-coronavirus vaccine protesters who compared themselves to Jews in Nazi Germany have received widespread condemnation from across the country. As The Associated Press reported on Monday, more than 100,000 demonstrators marched around France on Saturday, some wearing yellow stars similar to the ones Nazis forced Jews to wear. Others carried signs referring to the Auschwitz death camp and the South African apartheid regime.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Countries make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

July 20 (Reuters) - A sharp upturn in new coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates have pushed governments to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups. A growing number of countries also stipulate that a jab, or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy