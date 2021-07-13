NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT C...

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF OTSEGO Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, Plaintiff AGAINST The Estate of Nathan Bross Batalion, et al., Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly entered 3-25-2021 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Otsego County Courthouse, 193 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326 on August 3, 2021 at 10:00AM, premises known as 234 Lake Shore Drive North, Maryland, NY 12116. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Milford, County of Otsego and State of New York, SECTION: 260.05, BLOCK: 3, LOT: 42.000. Approximate amount of judgment $61,255.23 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index #EF2019-510. Per the 6th Judicial District Foreclosure Auction Plan, all persons are hereby notified that the aforementioned auction will be conducted in a manner that reduces the risk of transmission of Covid-19. Please take notice that all persons attending the auction are required to wear face masks that cover both their mouth and nose and are required to observe social distancing. Adherence to these requirements is a condition of participation in the auction. For sale information, please visit Auction.com at www.Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832. William C. Green, Esq., Referee Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman&Gordon, LLP 53 Gibson Street Bay Shore, NY 11706 01-090420-F00 69681.