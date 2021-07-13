Cancel
Investors Pivot to Powell After More Hot U.S. Inflation Data

By Reuters
fxempire.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks appeared to be taking June’s sharp consumer price jump largely in stride, with major indexes edging lower after data showed inflation barreling higher amid supply constraints and a rebound in costs of travel-related services. Benchmark U.S. Treasuries sold off, with yields rising, after a weak auction for the 30-year...

Public HealthKIMT

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

The Federal Reserve was already keeping a close eye on rising prices. Now it has to contend with the Delta coronavirus variant. The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is racing across the globe, causing a shortage of workers in the United Kingdom and heaping stress on the battered global travel industry. Delta now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

As rising prices and the spread of new Covid-19 variants increase risks to the US economy, Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their easy money policies intended to help American companies and workers survive the pandemic damage. The fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 has prompted some parts of the United States to reimpose mask-wearing rules and sparked worries it could undermine the recovery.
Businessnny360.com

As delta rises, what will Fed do?

Six weeks ago, the coronavirus did not merit a mention in the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee statement. The U.S. was reporting fewer than 15,000 new infections per day — some of the lowest numbers since the first weeks of the pandemic more than a year earlier. When the central...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation

Markets swung wildly last week as fears over the delta variant of covid bulged then faded. This initially caused a notable deterioration in risk appetite that steered stocks sharply lower. The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 were down between -1.5% and -2.7% at their low points, but as sentiment recovered amid prevailing ‘buy-the-dip’ mentality, these major stock indices ended up finishing the week at record highs yet again.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Friday notched a second week of gains, after a few volatile days when currencies moved with shifting risk appetite, as the market shifted focus to next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Some analysts wondered, though, whether the dollar's recent rally might...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar consolidates gains ahead of Fed

The dollar retained its strength heading into the weekly close but was unable to extend gains. Appetite for high-yielding assets dented demand for the greenback, while US indexes closed at all-time highs. Government bond yields maintained the positive tone, and settled near the upper end of their weekly range, also reflecting a better market mood.
Stocksinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Mega Cap Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Could Drive Big Moves

Approximately 165 S&P 500 companies set to release results this coming week. Trading last week began with fears that inflation and the still spreading pandemic would deflate the much-anticipated US recovery. Five days later, however, equity markets finished the week with an array of new record highs on Friday, as well as the Dow Jones closing above 35000 for the first time, as investors focused on stellar corporate results as earnings season ramped up.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks up but Investors Cautious due to U.S. Economic Data and Earnings

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Friday morning but ended the week on a cautious note as investors digested the latest U.S. economic data and earnings. South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.22% by 9:56 PM ET (1:56 AM GMT) and in Australia, the ASX 200 inched up 0.04%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index Index fell 0.65%
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Risk of Volatility as Fed Meeting Looms

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK: FED MEETING, REAL YIELDS, US DOLLAR EYED. Gold prices clinging to the psychological $1,800-level as the precious metal consolidates. Gold volatility looks likely to accelerate next week due to risk around the Fed meeting. Gold price outlook hinges predominantly on how real yields and the US Dollar...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Bond market investors pricing in at least one interest rate hike in 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
Marketsinvesting.com

Markets Buoyed by Dovish Monetary Policies

The local bourse closed up by 1.27% on Thursday after the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) kept the repo rate unchanged as expected. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to keep the repo rate at a record low of 3.50%, as Covid-19 continues to weigh on global prospects and the recent unrest in parts of the country is likely to slow our ongoing recovery.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields edge up as next week's Fed meeting looms

(Adds open of U.S. market) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Treasury yields moved higher on Friday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week, where the strength of the U.S. recovery and when the Fed might start to curb its support for the economy will be in focus. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes hovered around 1.3%, or almost 17 basis points higher than a five-month low set Tuesday, but was still at the low end of a recent range. The benchmark note traded up 1.8 basis points to 1.285%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 2.5 basis points to 1.928%. Fears of renewed lockdowns due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the Fed's insistence that inflation will remain within its 2% target have recently spurred a sharp rally in Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields. But the durability of that rally, given expectations for improving fundamentals through this year, is questionable barring renewed lockdowns, said Jonathan Cohn, trading strategist at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. "We continue to believe yields ought to go higher but at this point think it's prudent to be more tactical with entry points and holding periods as the market attempts to find an equilibrium," he said. Real yields are close to record lows and the market is questioning whether the Fed can hike more than a couple of times given tapering is actively discussed, with inflation data surprising on the upside, Cohn said. This "speaks to that need to be tactical and respect some of the puzzling price action in rates," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.4 basis points at 0.198%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.515%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.317%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging that rate annually for the next decade. July 23 Friday 10:24AM New York / 1424 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-219/256 0.2001 -0.002 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.3724 -0.003 Five-year note 100-196/256 0.7166 0.005 Seven-year note 101-120/256 1.0298 0.012 10-year note 103-32/256 1.2847 0.018 20-year bond 106-164/256 1.848 0.023 30-year bond 110-28/256 1.9275 0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Heads For First Weekly Dip On Dollar Strength

Gold prices eased on Friday and were on track for their first weekly decline in five as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Lower U.S. bond yields and COVID-related worries helped cap losses to some extent. Spot gold dipped half a percent to $1,798.55...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...

