Gold markets fell significantly during the trading session on Friday only to turn around and bounce enough to form a hammer again. The market continues to stick to the 200-day EMA as well as the 50-day EMA, hanging around the $1800 level. When I look at this chart, it is not hard to see that there have been several hammers in a row, preceded by a shooting star and a false breakout. In other words, we just do not know where to go next and it does make sense when you pay attention to the bond yield situation in the United States as well.