Oil rises on expectations of US crude stocks falling

By Yuka Obayashi
theedgemarkets.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (July 13): Oil rose on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day's drop, as expectations of further declines in US crude inventories outweighed fears that spreading Covid-19 variants could derail a global economic recovery. Brent crude for September climbed 25 cents, or 0.3%, to US$75.41 a barrel by 0036 GMT,...

www.theedgemarkets.com

News Break
Traffic
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude slide extends as market eyes US inventory data, delta variant

Crude oil futures settled lower July 27 as traders looked to upcoming US inventory and economic data for signs of next direction against a backdrop of rising coronavirus cases around the world. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX September WTI settled down 26...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, with U.S. prices at lowest in nearly a week

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as the spread of the coronavirus delta variant raised risks to the demand outlook for energy. "Oil prices appear to be treading water, currently caught between slowing growth concerns and tighter supply," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "The picture isn't being helped by reports the U.S. is tightening restrictions on some countries, while the U.K. is said to be looking at loosening them on the other side of the coin," he said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to change its policy later Tuesday on face masks in public settings for some parts of the U.S. as infections with the delta variant of the coronavirus spread, according to media reports. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery declined by 26 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $71.65 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest front-month finish since July 21, FactSet data show.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 4.7 million barrels for the week ended July 23, according to sources. The API report also reportedly showed inventory declines of 6.2 million barrels for gasoline and 1.9 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 126,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories declined by 2.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply decreases of 1.3 million barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. September West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.93 barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $71.65 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices steady as virus spread counters tight supplies

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady on Tuesday ahead of the release of U.S. inventory data as investors worried that global demand could be dented by surging COVID-19 cases, even though supplies are tightening and vaccination rates rising. Inventory data was due from the American Petroleum...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Oil demand recovery, supply outlook favorable for clean tankers: Ardmore

The product tanker market fell into low earnings at the start of the third quarter, following typical seasonality, but forecasts of rebounding oil demand by the end of 2021 and longer-term tanker supply dynamics have given clean tanker owners a bullish outlook, Ardmore Shipping CFO Paul Tivnan, said July 27 in the company's Q2 earnings call.
Energy Industrypnwag.net

OPEC, COVID Holding Oil Prices

Oil prices were largely unchanged as the final week of July got underway. West Texas Crude traded near or just below $72 per barrel in Monday’s trade. Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy noted oil prices have held steady over the past two week not only because of a rapid increase in the number of COVID Delta Variant cases across the country, but also OPEC’s recent decision to increase production. DeHaan added that as we approach the end of summer, he expects fuel demand to cool.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Dip On Demand Concerns

Oil prices were moving lower on Monday amid concerns about fuel demand from the spread of COVID-19 variants as well as floods in China. The downside appeared capped on signs of tightening supplies. Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.14 a barrel, while...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia crude oil: Key market indicators for July 26-30

Crude oil futures ticked higher during mid-morning trade in Asia July 26 from the July 23 Asian close as demand in the week ending July 30 is expected to increase to absorb the upcoming OPEC+ production increase from August onwards. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
Trafficdallassun.com

Oil prices settle mixed amid demand worries

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices settled mixed on Monday as demand concerns returned to the market. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 16 cents to settle at 71.91 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 40 cents to close at 74.50 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
StocksInternational Business Times

US Stocks Fall In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks fell in the opening minutes of Monday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average weakened 57.77 to 35,012 at 9:31 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index decreased 4.19 to 4,409.99. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved lower 26.26 to 14,807.33.
Trafficworldoil.com

Oil prices manage a weekly gain as global crude demand holds up

(Bloomberg) --Oil squeezed out its first weekly gain in three on signs that global demand is holding up despite concerns that the renewed spread of the virus could stall the recovery. Futures in New York rose 0.2% last week, completely recouping a selloff on Monday that was stoked by the...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Prices Rise with Tight Supply Expectations

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to the highest in a week amid expectations that recovering demand from the U.S. to India and Europe will further tighten global crude markets. Futures in New York climbed 2.3% on Thursday after posting the biggest gain in three months on Wednesday. Gasoline demand is essentially back to normal in many of the biggest oil-consuming countries, with road traffic data showing a similar trend. Plus, over the past two weeks, Europe’s air traffic came close to two-thirds of flights as the same period in 2019.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Gas prices expected to go down after crude oil dips

VICTORIA, Texas – Gas prices keep going up in the U.S., which are far above last summer’s levels, but there may be some relief for consumers. Crude oil prices fell below $70 a barrel in morning trading, down nearly 4% as the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the Coronavirus raised new worries about economic growth.

