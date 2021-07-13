Microsoft Delivers Hefty July Patch Bundle for 117 Vulnerabilities
Microsoft on Tuesday released July security patches, addressing 117 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). The July security patch tally seems like a rerun of the hefty bundles that were seen last year. It has more security fixes in it than the last two months' tallies combined, noted Dustin Childs, a security researcher with Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), in a patch Tuesday ZDI analysis.redmondmag.com
