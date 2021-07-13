Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft Delivers Hefty July Patch Bundle for 117 Vulnerabilities

By Kurt Mackie
Redmondmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft on Tuesday released July security patches, addressing 117 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). The July security patch tally seems like a rerun of the hefty bundles that were seen last year. It has more security fixes in it than the last two months' tallies combined, noted Dustin Childs, a security researcher with Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), in a patch Tuesday ZDI analysis.

redmondmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Information Security#Security Community#Software Engineer#Trend Micro#Cvss#Non Microsoft#Printnightmare#Automox#Microsoft Exchange Server#Active Directory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome continues to dominate the web browser market with more than two billion users worldwide. The flipside is it also dominates the attention of hackers causing Google to issue its third urgent upgrade warning in a month. In an official blog post, Google revealed that a new ‘zero-day’ exploit...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft shares workaround for Windows 10 SeriousSAM vulnerability

Microsoft has shared workarounds for a Windows 10 zero-day vulnerability dubbed SeriousSAM that can let attackers gain admin rights on vulnerable systems and execute arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges. As BleepingComputer previously reported, a local elevation of privilege bug (dubbed SeriousSAM) found in recently released Windows versions allows users with...
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Launches 'Inside Azure for IT' Learning Portal

Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of Inside Azure for IT, a new learning site "for cloud professionals of all skill levels." Inside Azure for IT contains links to so-called "fireside chats" on various Azure topics, aiming "to solve your real-world IT challenges," according to Erin Chapple, Microsoft's corporate vice president for the Azure core infrastructure, in the announcement. The site also has a Microsoft "expert series" that include live public Q&A segments, plus it has links to resources.
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Launching New 'Windows 365' VDI Service Next Month

Microsoft on Wednesday announced a new virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) service for business users called "Windows 365," enabling remote access to Windows 10 or Windows 11 desktops and applications. Windows 11, Microsoft's newest client operating system, was introduced as a preview release last month. It's expected to see commercial release...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

SolarWinds issues patch as hackers target new software vulnerability

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC, the company targeted in a supply chain attack in December, has released a patch after a new vulnerability in its software was actively targeted by a hacking group. The new vulnerability was discovered by Microsoft Corp. and relates to SolarWinds Serv-U Managed File Transfer Server and Server...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

SolarWinds patches critical Serv-U vulnerability exploited in the wild

SolarWinds is urging customers to patch a Serv-U remote code execution vulnerability that was exploited in the wild by "a single threat actor" in attacks targeting a limited number of customers. "Microsoft has provided evidence of limited, targeted customer impact, though SolarWinds does not currently have an estimate of how...
SoftwareDark Reading

Microsoft Patches 3 Windows Zero-Days Amid 117 CVEs

Microsoft today issued patches for 117 CVEs, four of which it reports are under active attack and six of which are publicly known at the time fixes were released. The products and services affected include Microsoft Windows, Exchange Server, Microsoft Office, Dynamics, SharePoint Server, Internet Explorer, Bing, Visual Studio, OpenEnclave, and Windows Storage Spaces Controller. Thirteen are classified as Critical, 103 are Important, and one is ranked Moderate in severity.
Las Vegas, NVnevadabusiness.com

ITernal Networks Announces Free Live Webinar Latest Threats, Vulnerability and Hacks about Cybersecurity Breaches in the News: Microsoft Printer Nightmare & Kaseya VSA Hack July 22nd, at 1pm, PST

Las Vegas, NV, ITernal Networks Announces Free Live Webinar Latest Threats, Vulnerability and Hacks about Cybersecurity Breaches in the News: Microsoft Printer Nightmare & Kaseya VSA Hack July 22nd, at 1pm, PST. In this live webinar we’ll go over cybersecurity breaches in the news: a look at some of the...
SoftwareBank Info Security

Microsoft Releases Patches for 4 Exploited Zero-Day Flaws

Microsoft on Tuesday released patches for four zero-day vulnerabilities that are being exploited in the wild, including an official patch for a critical remote code vulnerability dubbed "PrintNightmare" for which an out-of-band fix was issued earlier. The fixes for the four zero-day flaws were part of Microsoft's Patch Tuesday security...
ComputersRedmondmag.com

Azure News Roundup: Upgrades and Enhancements Announced at Inspire

Microsoft's Azure cloud platform took center stage during Wednesday's kickoff keynote of the company's annual Inspire partner conference, the second Inspire event to be held online. CEO Satya Nadella talked about the critical role his company's public cloud service currently plays in everything from data management and governance to AI-assisted...
Softwarelifewire.com

Microsoft Issues Warning About New Security Vulnerability

Microsoft has announced a new security vulnerability involving a local elevation of privilege flaw that can be exploited by attackers to perform unauthorized actions on a user's system. If exploited successfully through the execution of code on a victim’s device, the new security vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-34481, could allow an...
Softwarelatesthackingnews.com

Microsoft Patch Tuesday July Addresses 117 Flaws Including 9 Zero-Days

This week, Microsoft has released the scheduled Patch Tuesday updates for July 2021. With this update bundle, the tech giant has fixed over a hundred different vulnerabilities. These also include 9 zero-day bugs, of which 4 were under exploit. Microsoft Addressed 9 Zero-Days; 4 Under Exploit. Updating systems with the...
SoftwareThe Hacker News

Microsoft Warns of New Unpatched Windows Print Spooler Vulnerability

Microsoft on Thursday shared fresh guidance on yet another vulnerability affecting the Windows Print Spooler service, stating that it's working to address it in an upcoming security update. Tracked as CVE-2021-34481 (CVSS score: 7.8), the issue concerns a local privilege escalation flaw that could be abused to perform unauthorized actions...
SoftwareHot Hardware

Microsoft Discovers 0-Day Vulnerability Actively Exploited In SolarWinds FTP Product

Yesterday, Microsoft reported that it had detected a 0-day remote code execution exploit being used in the wild against SolarWinds’ Serv-U FTP product. The vulnerability that allowed this exploit has since been patched, but it is still disconcerting, nonetheless. Tracked as CVE-2021-35211, the vulnerability reported to SolarWinds by Microsoft resided...
POTUSWashington Times

‘PrintNightmare’ vulnerability prompts CISA to order federal agencies to patch Windows computers

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has ordered government agencies to start immediately acting against a newly revealed Microsoft Windows vulnerability known as “PrintNightmare.”. CISA issued an emergency directive Tuesday requiring all federal civilian executive branch agencies to disable the “print spooler” service on their Windows computers by...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft issues official PrintNightmare fix in latest Patch Tuesday blast

Microsoft’s July Patch Tuesday release plugs over 100 vulnerabilities, with several marked as critical, including a fix for the PrintNightmare print spooler flaw that existed in virtually all versions of Windows. This Patch Tuesday comes just days after Microsoft put out the out-of-band updates to address PrintNightmare, which surfaced not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy