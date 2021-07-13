Microsoft Delivers Hefty July Patch Bundle for 117 Vulnerabilities

Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of Inside Azure for IT, a new learning site "for cloud professionals of all skill levels." Inside Azure for IT contains links to so-called "fireside chats" on various Azure topics, aiming "to solve your real-world IT challenges," according to Erin Chapple, Microsoft's corporate vice president for the Azure core infrastructure, in the announcement. The site also has a Microsoft "expert series" that include live public Q&A segments, plus it has links to resources.