Brazicki & Drinon Earn 1st-Team CoSIDA Division II Academic All-America® Honors for Football
WALTHAM, Mass. – Running back Andrew Brazicki (Franklin Park, N.J./St. Thomas Aquinas HS) and long snapper Max Drinon (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Paul's (N.H.) School), both members of Bentley University's Class of 2021, have been voted to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Division II Academic All-America® football first team by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The announcement was made by CoSIDA Tuesday afternoon.bentleyfalcons.com
