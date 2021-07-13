Cancel
College Sports

Brazicki & Drinon Earn 1st-Team CoSIDA Division II Academic All-America® Honors for Football

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALTHAM, Mass. – Running back Andrew Brazicki (Franklin Park, N.J./St. Thomas Aquinas HS) and long snapper Max Drinon (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Paul's (N.H.) School), both members of Bentley University's Class of 2021, have been voted to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Division II Academic All-America® football first team by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The announcement was made by CoSIDA Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas Aquinas
College Sports
Football
Sports
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
Kansas City, MOemueagles.com

Van Hoeven Named Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-American

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (EMUEagles.com) - Senior center Mike Van Hoeven (Paw Paw, Mich.-Paw Paw) was named Second Team CoSIDA Academic-All America on Monday, July 12, making him just the third football player in Eastern Michigan University history to be an Academic All-American. The previous Academic All-American were Corey Annett grabbing second team honors in 2001 and Cy Maughmer adding second team accolades in 2013.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Aggie gridders earn all-academic honors

There are 24 UC Davis football players who earned spots on the 2020-21 Big Sky Conference Fall All-Academic team, the conference office announced on Monday. A total of 1,133 student-athletes from 13 member institutions were honored by the league. To qualify for the award, student-athletes must hold at least a...
Troy, ALtroytrojans.com

Men's Tennis Earns ITA All-Academic Team and Scholar Athlete Honors

TROY, Ala. – The Troy men's tennis team has been named an ITA All-Academic Team while three Trojans earned ITA Scholar Athlete honors, the national organization announced on Monday. This marks the third-consecutive year that Troy has been named an ITA All-Academic Team. To be eligible for the ITA Scholar-Athlete...
Fairmont, WVfightingfalcons.com

Martins Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- Fairmont State's Joao Martins has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 At-Large team following his senior season with the Falcon men's tennis program. Martins was a four-year letterwinner and a team captain on the regionally-ranked men's tennis team during the past four seasons at Fairmont...
Grove City, PAThe Herald

College Roundup: GCC's Gustafson, Brake CoSIDA 1st Team Academic All-Americans

GROVE CITY – Grove City College football players Cody Gustafson and Caleb Brake have earned College Sports Information Directors of America 1st-Team Division III Academic All-America honors through voting by the nation’s sports information directors. Gustafson earned his second CoSIDA Academic All-America honor at wide receiver, while Brake earned Academic...
Indianapolis, INUniversity of Indianapolis

Two Hounds Claim Academic All-America® Honors

INDIANAPOLIS – University of Indianapolis football claimed a pair of Academic All-America selections on Wednesday as Toriano Clinton and Connor Steeb were both named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America Football team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The annual release recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.
Knoxville, TNwivk.com

Lady Vol Trio Lands CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three members of the Tennessee softball program were recognized on the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Teams, the organization announced earlier this month. Amanda Ayala, Ashley Rogers and Chelsea Seggern represented the Lady Vols on the District 3 First Team. CoSIDA’s Academic All-District...
Oklahoma Statepdjnews.com

Carter named to Academic All-America team

Oklahoma State’s Logan Carter was honored Monday as part of the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America® NCAA Division I Football Team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Carter’s selection to the second team gives Oklahoma State 23 CoSIDA Academic All-America honors all-time, including eight in the past eight seasons. OSU football has received six Academic…
Pittsburgh, PAcmu.edu

Bikulege and Knight Named CoSIDA Academic All-America

(AUSTIN, Texas) – Senior running back Luke Bikulege (Greer, S.C./St. Joseph's Catholic) and junior defensive back Sean Knight (New Canaan, Conn./New Canaan) of the Carnegie Mellon University football team were honored with first team selections to the 2020-21 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Division III Football Team.
Michigan StateFanSided

4-star WR Antonio Gates Jr. announces commitment to Michigan State

Four-star recruit wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr., son of future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, has announced his college commitment. Future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates went from playing basketball at Kent State and undrafted to NFL stardom. His son Antonio Gates Jr., a four-star recruit out of Dearborn (MI) Fordson High School in the 2022 class, has announced his commitment to attend Michigan State.
Minnesota StateMarshall Independent

SMSU TRACK AND FIELD: SMSU’s Rebecca Manteuffel earns CoSIDA Academic honors

MARSHALL — Southwest Minnesota State University senior track & field athlete Rebecca Manteuffel has been named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District® 7 women’s track & field / cross country team released on Thursday. The selection and announcement were made by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) and recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.
Peru, NENews Channel Nebraska

Takia Walker Earns CoSIDA All-District® Honors

(Peru, Neb.) – The 2020-21 Academic All-District® Softball Teams selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Bennington, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Bennington's Stanley receives CoSIDA academic honor

CoSIDA named Fort Hays State pole vaulter Ryan Stanley to its Academic All-District Men's Track and Field/Cross Country Team on Thursday. Stanley was one of just 11 individuals from District 7 (MIAA, NSIC, and GAC Conferences) to receive the honor. Sports Information and Athletic Communication professionals within District 7 vote on the Academic All-District Team, which honors a combination of academic and athletic accomplishments of the individuals selected.
Grove City, PAThe Herald

College Roundup: Westminster's Thomas earns CoSIDA Academic All-District

AUSTIN, Texas – Westminster College women’s track & field senior Selena Thomas (Farrell High) was named Academic All-District® Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country First Team District 4, selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America). Thomas, an international business major, boasted a grade-point average of 3.65. Thomas was voted...
College Sportsgliac.org

Michigan Tech's De Marchi, Ferris State's O'Connell Earn CoSIDA Academic All-America Honors

AUSTIN, Texas. -- The 2021 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America™ Women's Volleyball Teams have been announced, and two Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) volleyball student-athletes were recognized for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. Michigan Tech's Laura De Marchi and Ferris State's Katie O'Connell both earned First Team recognition.
TennisMidland Daily News

NU tennis teams earn team, individual academic honors

Both Northwood's men's and women's tennis teams have earned All-Academic Team honors from the Intercollegiate Athletic Association, while six members of each team also have earned ITA Scholar-Athlete recognition. In order to qualify for All-Academic Team honors, a team must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher. Individuals...

