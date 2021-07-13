It’s official!

Alto native Tommy Grogan recently welcomed the newest addition to his family: His 39-year-old daughter Rebecca Grogan Gatwood, whose mother Terri married Grogan 25 years ago. “She decided in March to ask my husband to adopt her – she had always wanted him to adopt her. Of course, he said yes, because it was something he always wanted.” Both father and daughter – and Rebecca’s two children – “are really excited about the adoption,” Terri said. The family worked with Jacksonville attorney Steve Guy to arrange the adoption, which was handled through the office of Cherokee County Court-at-Law Judge Janice Stone. “I think there’s a lot more people out there, who want to do it but maybe think it’s too late. (Rebecca) always thought of my husband as her dad, so it’s a really wonderful thing. We were all very excited when she asked him – it was very emotional for them,” Terri said. “They were daddy and daughter in heart, now it’s legal.” Shown from left are attorney Steve Guy, Tommy Grogan and daughter Rebecca, and Terri Grogan.