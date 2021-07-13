Cancel
Buffalo, TX

Alto 6U Tiny Tots travel to State

By Story, photos courtesy of Angela Jefferson
The Cherokeean Herald
 14 days ago

The Tiny Tots 6 U Team of Alto won the 2021 League Division. This young team worked hard to be-come the League Champions. Becoming the League Champions allowed the Tiny Tots to advance to the District Tournament in Buffalo, Texas held on June 21-23. During the District Tournament, the Tiny Tots came in second place after playing a double header. By earning the second place victory, it allowed the team to be eligible for a State Qualifiers’ spot in the State Tournament held in Waco.

