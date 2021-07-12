Cancel
Rome, GA

Rome's role in Black Widow: Downtown and the Rome Wolves make a cameo

By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com
Citizen Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching the opening scenes of Marvel’s latest installment, the long awaited “Black Widow,” you can spot some very familiar sites from around Rome. As the fake family comprised of Russian spies — played by David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Evan Anderson and Violet McGraw — flees an unnamed suburban town in Ohio to escape federal agents, viewers can spot the South Broad Street bridge, Second Avenue, the Robert Redden Footbridge and Barron Stadium.

