Nicolas Cage Won’t Play Joe Exotic as Amazon Shelves ‘Tiger King’ Project (Exclusive)
Nicolas Cage has played a wide range of eccentrics over the course of his career, but Joe Exotic will not join the actor’s list of meme-worthy roles. The Oscar-winning actor, who is currently earning rave reviews for his performance in “Pig,” revealed that he is no longer scheduled to play the “Tiger King” in a series from Amazon, which, he implied, has been shelved for now. Sources close to the situation say the project, produced by Imagine and CBS Studios, inspired by the Netflix docu-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” may be shopped to other outlets. Streamer Peacock has its own narrative take on the “Tiger King” story with Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell on board to star.www.imdb.com
