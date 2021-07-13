Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Biogen catches up in MS with nearly $1B deal for Innocare’s orelabrutinib

By Elise Mak
bioworld.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a deal that could be worth up to $937.5 million, Biogen Inc. licensed rights to phase II-stage, brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor orelabrutinib from Innocare Pharma Ltd. for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS) and autoimmune diseases. It’s the first mega out-licensing deal for the Chinese firm, which will receive $125 million up front and is eligible to receive up to $812.5 million in potential development milestones and commercial payments, plus tiered royalties in the low to high teens on potential future net sales.

www.bioworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Biogen Inc#Multiple Sclerosis#Ms#Btk#Innocare Pharma Ltd#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Biogen Scoops Up Exclusive Rights to Chinese Molecule for MS

Biogen, a global pharmaceutical operations and technology company, has partnered with Chinese commercial-stage biopharmaceutical firm InnoCare Pharma to develop a treatment for multiple sclerosis. The license and collaboration agreement center on orelabrutinib, an oral small molecule Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) characterized by its high selectivity and the ability to...
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

Biogen reaches across globe and pays $125M to land its next new MS drug

Interest in Biogen lately has focused on its new Alzheimer’s disease drug, but multiple sclerosis medicines still fill the company’s portfolio and account for the bulk of its revenue. Generics, however, are eroding sales of Biogen’s top MS medicine, so the company is reaching overseas to acquire a brain-penetrating molecule that could become its next big MS therapy.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Biogen, InnoCare Collaborate On Multiple Sclerosis Candidate

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is paying $125 million upfront to work on InnoCare Pharma Limited's orelabrutinib, a small oral molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) for multiple sclerosis. InnoCare is eligible to receive up to $812.5 million in potential milestone payments, as well as a percentage of sales, should it...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Clinical Catch-Up: July 19-23

It was another busy week for clinical trial updates. Here’s a look. RedHill Biopharma announced that all treatment and follow-up had been completed in its Phase II/III trial of opaganib in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Opaganib is a host-targeted, dual antiviral and anti-inflammatory pill. NRx Pharmaceuticals and Relief...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Biogen (BIIB), Eisai Announce ADUHELM Data Presentations at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) today announced that Biogen, as part of its Alzheimer's disease (AD) research portfolio, will contribute four virtual posters that showcase data from its clinical trials with ADUHELMâ„¢ (aducanumab-avwa) injection 100 mg/mL solution at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), being held in Denver, Colo. and virtually from July 26-30, 2021,
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Axios

Biogen's mad there's no hype for its Alzheimer's drug

Biogen executives used their earnings day to take aim at critics and the media, saying the federal approval of the company's new Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, "has been the subject of extensive misinformation and misunderstanding." Why it matters: Biogen has billions of dollars on the line with this drug, and uptake...
IndustryJanesville Gazette

Biogen calls criticism of Alzheimer’s drug ‘misinformation’

Biogen Inc. fought back against criticism of the unusual circumstances that led to the U.S. approval of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, saying in an open letter it has been the subject of “extensive misinformation and misunderstanding.”. Aduhelm, approved in June, is controversial because it hasn’t been shown to slow cognitive...
Medical & BiotechFiercePharma

So far, so not-so-good: Neurologists slow to warm up to Biogen’s Alzheimer drug Aduhelm, study finds

Neurologists are thinking about Biogen’s newly approved Alzheimer’s drug, but so far it’s mostly just that—thoughts. While almost 90% of neurologists are moderately or highly aware of Aduhelm, only 3% have written prescriptions so far, according to Spherix Global Insights latest data. Even more concerning? Only about one fourth (27%) plan to prescribe the drug in the next few months.
Medical & BiotechInvestorPlace

Crispr Therapeutics Represents the Best of Emerging Biotechnology

For investors interested in gene editing, Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) stock is a must-watch. The company’s gene-editing platform promises to deliver therapies across sickle cell disorders, cancer and diabetes, among other diseases. Yet while CRSP stock does possess massive potential, there are lots of reasons to believe it may never achieve...
Medical & Biotechtargetedonc.com

Nivolumab for Sorafenib-Pretreated HCC Withdrawn from the US Market

The indication for nivolumab as a single agent for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients previously treated with sorafenib has been withdrawn from the US market. The indication for nivolumab (Opdivo) as a single agent for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients previously treated with sorafenib (Nexavar)...
California Statemodernreaders.com

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kore Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 58.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,326 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Comments / 0

Community Policy