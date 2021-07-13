FDA greenlights Stryker’s balloon implant for shoulder repairs
Stryker Corp. has won the FDA’s nod for an implantable balloon spacer to aid in the healing of torn rotator cuffs. The 510(k) clearance of the Inspace subacromial tissue spacer system comes more than a decade after the biodegradable shoulder repair implant first debuted in European markets. The minimally invasive Inspace device is intended for arthroscopy treatment of massive irreparable rotator cuff tears (MIRCTs).www.bioworld.com
Comments / 0