The Toronto Blue Jays will play game two with the New York Mets at the Citi Field in Queens, New York City on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. The Blue Jays are coming into this game with three straight defeats. Toronto is 3-3 in its last six games this season. The team was swept by the Red Sox in its previous series and they were also beaten last Friday against the Mets following a 0-3 loss. Toronto dropped its record to 48-45 and the Blue Jays are currently ranked 4th in the AL East standings.