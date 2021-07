Timothée Chalamet is one of approximately two stars whose brand of cool transcends social media (the other being Kate Moss), so when the Dune star does decide to share a rare Instagram post, hardened journalists everywhere are left to dissect it with an obsessiveness worthy of a DCI (then consider switching professions, for obvious reasons). Exhibit A: this blurry shot of the contents of Chalamet’s fridge during lockdown. Exhibit B: his latest throwback picture of what I can only assume is a sleepover in his childhood bedroom, which is decidedly, wonderfully normal, down to the Beanie Baby bear in the corner.