Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

2021 Emmy snubs: No love for Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and others

By Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
Derrick
 11 days ago

The Emmy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning, are designed to heap glory upon television’s very best. But in this era of Peak TV, not every deserving show or performer can be invited to the party. So it’s time to let loose with the moans and groans. Here’s a list...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Ethan Hawke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Love#Television#Peak Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Nicole Kidman’s Signature Curls Are No More

Nicole Kidman’s mane of pre-Raphaelite curls has been her trademark since she broke through some 30 years ago in the thriller Dead Calm (1989). Having gone on to become one of the finest actors of her generation, Kidman has assumed countless guises, from Montmartre courtesan (Moulin Rouge) to schoolmarm (The Beguiled), but she’ll be forever associated with that unmistakable hair – most recently seen tumbling over a highly controversial green coat in The Undoing.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Nicole Kidman Shows Off Her Hair Transformation With A Pixie Cut On The Set Of New Series

When it comes to her new ‘do, Nicole Kidman is keeping it short and to the point, as she’s rocking a bold pixie cut for her new Apple+ TV show. She’s Lucille no more! After spending weeks looking like the late I Love Lucy star, Nicole Kidman looked more like Julia Roberts in Hook with the hairstyle she debuted on Instagram on July 22. The 54-year-old actress had ditched her strawberry blonde locks for a bright red pixie cut. “On set,” she captioned the photo, which showed her posing on the set of her new Apple+ TV series, Roar, after an apparent storm. The rains had subsided, leaving a vivid rainbow that was almost as bright as Nicole’s hair color. Not one to miss a perfect opportunity, Nicole posed in front of the light show, as if she was the one casting the rainbow out of her new ‘do.
TV & VideosCollider

'WandaVision' Racks Up 23 Emmy Nominations, and Other 2021 Surprises and Snubs

Tuesday morning the Television Academy announced its nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards, and either voters really loved WandaVision or they were afraid of what Agatha Harkness would do to them. The Disney+ MCU drama picked up 23 nominations as a limited series, with stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen both receiving recognition for their work. (The only shows to receive more nominations were The Mandalorian and The Crown, with 24 apiece.)
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Does Nicole Kidman Look Without Her Signature Long Hair?

Nicole Kidman is undoubtedly total hair goals. Long, red locks have become part of Kidman's signature look over the years and fans have made no secret of the fact that they'd pretty much try anything to recreate her stunning locks. The star's appearance in the HBO murder mystery mini-series "The...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Lucifer': Tom Ellis Snubbed by Emmys Yet Again

Lucifer fans got a mix of good and bad news when the Television Academy announced the Emmy nominations on Tuesday. The Netflix drama, which aired its fifth season during this eligibility period, received its first nomination. However, it was not for any of the show's acting performances, including the one by lead actor Tom Ellis.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Nicole Kidman, is that you? Actor rocks pixie cut for new show

When it comes to her hair, Nicole Kidman is known for her long, auburn or blond waves — so when she was spotted recently with a pixie cut, fans definitely took note. The Oscar winner, 54, shared a photo of herself on Instagram rocking a sleek, very short hairstyle in her signature, strawberry blond shade.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Nicole Kidman shocks fans with new bob look

Nicole Kidman is known for her naturally red and curly long hair but that all changed this week as the Hollywood star debuted a shorter look on her Instagram – leaving her fans shocked. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a picture from the set of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy